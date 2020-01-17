Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

RSS Says Attempt to Defame it With Circulation of 'New Constitution' on Social Media

The Sangh has full faith in the Constitution of India and it had not proposed any new constitution, it said. It was an attempt to defame the organization, said RSS leader Shreedhar Gadge here.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 8:35 PM IST
Representative image of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stated here on Friday that it had nothing to do with a document circulating on social media titled 'new constitution' with a picture of Sangh supremo Mohan Bhagwat on it.

The Sangh has full faith in the Constitution of India and it had not proposed any new constitution, it said. It was an attempt to defame the organization, said RSS leader Shreedhar Gadge here.

A 15-page PDF document with the title "Naya Bhartiya Sanvidhan" and Bhagwat's photo on the cover was being circulated on social media, he said.

"No such book has been published by the RSS or the RSS chief. That PDF contains condemnable content, the Sangh has nothing to do with it," he said.

"The Sangh has full faith in the Constitution of India and it has not proposed any such new constitution," he added. The RSS had lodged a complaint over this with the Kotwali Police Station here, he said.

"This is being done to defame the RSS and RSS chief. We do not know who is behind this, so we have filed a police complaint," he said.

