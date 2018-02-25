English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSS Set for Massive Show of Strength in Meerut, Over 2 Lakh Volunteers to Attend
The 'Rashtrodaya Sammelan' perhaps be the largest mobilization in the country in recent years where registered volunteers from RSS’s pashchim prant – comprising of districts in western UP and Uttarakhand- will participate.
Representative image of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is all set for a massive show of strength in western Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Sunday with more than 2 lakh volunteers participating in the event.
Called ‘Rashtrodaya Sammelan’, the event will be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
This would perhaps be the largest mobilisation in the country in recent years where registered volunteers from RSS’s pashchim prant — comprising of districts in western UP and Uttarakhand — will participate.
“RSS holds such large scale gatherings in a decade or so in different regions – this is done to reach out to the new generation as they are curious about the Sangh. It is a one day gathering in uniform, and we are expecting a large turnout of over a lakh,” Manmohan Vaidya, RSS's akhil bharat prachar pramukh told News18.
Bhagwat recently addressed a large gathering in Assam, the RSS’ first big mobilization in the north-east. The tribal, regional heads were also invited and leaders of the BJP were also present. Two years ago, a similar programme took place in west Maharashtra.
According to Sangh, the purpose of the exercise is to “expand the reach of the organization, and attract more people to the Sangh”. The mammoth gathering is expected to instill confidence in the karyakarta working in remote regions, they said.
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
