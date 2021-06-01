RSS to Hold 3-day Meeting in Delhi to Check Preparedness, Draw Roadmap for Covid-19 3rd Wave: Report

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will organise a three-day meeting in the first week of June to check preparedness and draw a roadmap for a possible third wave of Covid-19.

The meeting comes amid growing criticism of the Narendra Modi government for its handling of the pandemic when the cases spiralled across country in the months of April and May.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the RSS meeting will be held in Delhi and a discussion is expected to take place on how the government’s Covid response will impact the upcoming elections in five states.

Assembly elections will be held in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand next year. Punjab, where Congress is in power, will also go for polls.

However, HT reported that an RSS functionary called the meeting a “routine affair” where the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets at least once a month.

