RSS to Hold 'Rashtrodaya Sammelan' in Meerut to Woo New Generation, Expects 1 Lakh Participants

To tap the new generation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is going to hold Rashtrodaya Sammelan in Meerut on Sunday which will be attended by organisation’s chief Mohan Bhagwat.The organisers are expecting over a lakh participants in the programme with 2.5 lakh people already registering as volunteers, and are terming it as their largest gathering in the country so far.“RSS holds such large scale gatherings in a decade or so in different regions – this is done to reach out to the new generation as they are curious about Sangh. It is a one day gathering in uniform, and we are expecting a large turnout of over a lakh,” Manmohan Vaidya, RSS's akhil bharat prachar pramukh told News18.Bhagwat recently headed a large gathering in Assam, the RSS’ first big gathering in that region. The tribal, regional heads were also invited and leaders of the BJP were also present. Two years ago, a similar programme took place in west Maharashtra.The last time RSS organised gatherings at such a scale was in the 1980s. According to Sangh, the purpose is to “expand the reach of the organization, and attract more people to the Sangh so that it increases enrollment in Sangh”. The mammoth gathering is expected to instill confidence in the karyakarta working in remote regions, they said.