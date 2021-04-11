RSS To Launch Campaign to Educate Farmers about Bio Farming And Ill-effects of Chemicals on April 13

A nationwide campaign to increase awareness on soil nutrition and bio farming will be launched by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on April 13, to mark the Hindu New Year. Akshay Krishi Parivar, an affiliate of the Sangh, will spearhead the campaign that aims to connect with farmers across the country and equip them with information about soil nutrition and the ill-effects of chemical fertilizers.

The campaign, conceived after discussions with various stakeholders over the last four years, will kick off with a bhoomi puja in several villages. “The economic condition of the farmers is not good. They use different types of chemicals to increase crop production, but the use of chemicals reduces the quality of the soil and also affects the health of the society and its people,” said Jayram Singh Patidar, the national convener of the campaign. Also, organically grown crop fetches better price in the market, he said. Through this campaign, farmers will be educated about the importance of soil nutrition and why they should not use chemicals.

Professor Bhagwati Prakash, vice chancellor of Gautam Buddha University, said farmers have been misled that bio farming reduces acreage and does not yield a good crop.

Chemicals besides affecting the fertility of the soil have also been linked to diseases like cancer. Through workshops, seminars and on-field demonstration, farmers will be shown how bio farming and use of traditional methods can give more acreage than chemical fertilizers. Besides keeping the soil healthy, bio farming, in the long run, will help increase the income of farmers.

The campaign wants to address two pain-points: farmers don’t get enough for their produce despite the gruelling work; and use of chemicals to grow that produce, in turn, affects the soil quality. The new initiative, conceptualized by the Sangh, offers a solution in the form of bio farming.

