RSS to Organise First Ever Grand Namaz and Quran Recitation in Ayodhya
The event is being organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its Muslim wing, Rashtriya Muslim Manch on July 12.
(Image: AP)
Lucknow: For the first time in the history of Ayodhya, a grand namaz along with a Quran recitation session will be organised on the banks of Saryu river.
The event is being organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its Muslim wing, Rashtriya Muslim Manch on July 12.
Around 1500 Muslim clerics are expected to take part in the event along with many Hindu devotees. The clerics will also visit around 200 mausoleums of Sufi saints.
The clerics will first perform wazu (ablution) and then offer namaz, post which Quran khani (recitation) will be done and verses from the Holy Quran will be recited around 5 lakh times at Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of the Saryu.
The event seeks to send out a message of peace and brotherhood and is also seen as an attempt by the RSS to break its anti-Muslim image.
Rashtriya Muslim Manch leader Shabana Azmi said, “It is a misconception that in Ayodhya Muslims are not allowed to practise their religious rights here. The other misconception is that the RSS is against Muslims. The event is an effort to give a message to the world that Ayodhya is a place for both Hindus and Muslims. The RSS is a true friend of the Muslims. Both Hindus and Muslims share the same DNA.”
Speaking to News18, Mahirdhwaj, convenor of Rashtriya Muslim Manch, said, “More than 1500 clerics will pray for the communal harmony and peace among Hindus and Muslims in spite of the ongoing dispute of Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid.”
The event is also being supported by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.
CM Yogi’s cabinet minister Laxmi Narain and RSS leader Murari Das will be the chief guests on the occasion.
