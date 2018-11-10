English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSS to Organise Janagrah Rally in Ayodhya, Nagpur, Bengaluru to Drum Up Support for Ram Mandir
RSS Functionary Ambarish Kumar told media that 5-10 lakh participants are expected to attend the rally. “A large number of people will participate in the rally at Ayodhya on November 25 as the Ram temple is at the centre of faith for millions,” he said.
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
Lucknow: The Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had decided to organise Janagrah rally at Ayodhya, Nagpur and Bengaluru on November 25 to gather popular support for the construction of a Ram Temple. The move comes amid growing clamour from Right-wing groups for a temple at the disputed site as the legal battle in the Supreme Court extends to 2019.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
