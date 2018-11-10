RSS to Organise Janagrah Rally in Ayodhya, Nagpur, Bengaluru to Drum Up Support for Ram Mandir

: The Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had decided to organise Janagrah rally at Ayodhya, Nagpur and Bengaluru on November 25 to gather popular support for the construction of a Ram Temple. The move comes amid growing clamour from Right-wing groups for a temple at the disputed site as the legal battle in the Supreme Court extends to 2019.RSS Functionary Ambarish Kumar told media that 5-10 lakh participants are expected to attend the rally. “A large number of people will participate in the rally at Ayodhya on November 25 as the Ram temple is at the centre of faith for millions,” he said.He added that preparations for the event are in full swing and that opinions of participants will be sought at the gathering.Visiting the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site on Diwali, Yogi Adityanath had also inspected probable location near Saryu river for a statue of Lord Ram.Yogi's visit to Ram Janambhomi site came at a time when the chorus has grown within the party and the Sangh Parivar, seeking construction of a temple there through ordinance. At present, a statue of Ram Lalla (child avatar of Lord Ram) is kept at the site.The Supreme Court recently fixed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases for the first week of January next year before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing.As many as 14 appeals have been filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement that suggested that the 2.77 acres of disputed land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.Many experts have said that the Ayodhya land dispute matter should be taken up by the court after 2019 elections, as it might affect the voters.The Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, an umbrella body of Hindu seers, in New Delhi on Sunday had "directed" the Narendra Modi government to bring in a legislation or an ordinance to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya.