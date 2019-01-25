English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSS Urges PM Modi to Resist US Push to Ease E-commerce Curbs: Report
The economic wing of the group, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has written to Modi saying that changing the policy implementation date, under pressure from Washington, will hurt 130 million small Indian entrepreneurs.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image Reuters)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's has been urged to resist pressure from the United States and not defer new regulations for the e-commerce sector, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
The economic wing of the group, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is the fountainhead of the ruling party, has written to Modi saying that changing the policy implementation date, under pressure from Washington, will hurt 130 million small Indian entrepreneurs.
"There is no need to buckle under these pressures. India must continue to chart the way best for itself and the entrepreneurs," the Swadeshi Jagran Manch said in its letter, which was reviewed by Reuters.
The new rules, to be implemented from Feb. 1, will deal a blow to Walmart Inc and Amazon.com's ambitions in the country. They mandate that e-commerce companies will not be allowed to sell products from firms in which they have an equity interest.
Reuters reported on Thursday the United States government had told Indian officials the new rules will hinder the investment plans of the two companies.
The rules, which will force the companies to change their business structures and raise operational costs, have sparked an extensive lobbying effort from both Amazon and Walmart, which last year invested $16 billion in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart.
Both Amazon and Walmart have sought an extension of the Feb. 1 deadline, but government sources have said that was unlikely to happen as Modi needs millions of traders by his side in an upcoming national election due by May.
On Friday, the Confederation of All India Traders, which has supported tougher scrutiny of large e-commerce players, said "the entire trading community will vote against the government if they extend the deadline".
The e-commerce spat is the latest in a number of disputes over trade and investment relations between India and the United States.
Walmart spokesman Greg Hitt told Reuters this week the company had "engaged the (United States) administration on this issue".
The RSS has long advocated self-reliance and opposed the opening up of the Indian economy to foreign players.
Small Indian retailers have alleged that e-commerce companies use their control over inventory from their affiliates to create an unfair marketplace that allows them to sell some products at lower prices, which hurts the businesses of brick-and-mortar retailers. Such arrangements would be barred under the new policy.
In front-page advertisements in newspapers last week, Walmart-owned Flipkart highlighted how the platform had helped transform local struggling businesses selling badminton racquets and sarees, a traditional dress.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The economic wing of the group, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is the fountainhead of the ruling party, has written to Modi saying that changing the policy implementation date, under pressure from Washington, will hurt 130 million small Indian entrepreneurs.
"There is no need to buckle under these pressures. India must continue to chart the way best for itself and the entrepreneurs," the Swadeshi Jagran Manch said in its letter, which was reviewed by Reuters.
The new rules, to be implemented from Feb. 1, will deal a blow to Walmart Inc and Amazon.com's ambitions in the country. They mandate that e-commerce companies will not be allowed to sell products from firms in which they have an equity interest.
Reuters reported on Thursday the United States government had told Indian officials the new rules will hinder the investment plans of the two companies.
The rules, which will force the companies to change their business structures and raise operational costs, have sparked an extensive lobbying effort from both Amazon and Walmart, which last year invested $16 billion in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart.
Both Amazon and Walmart have sought an extension of the Feb. 1 deadline, but government sources have said that was unlikely to happen as Modi needs millions of traders by his side in an upcoming national election due by May.
On Friday, the Confederation of All India Traders, which has supported tougher scrutiny of large e-commerce players, said "the entire trading community will vote against the government if they extend the deadline".
The e-commerce spat is the latest in a number of disputes over trade and investment relations between India and the United States.
Walmart spokesman Greg Hitt told Reuters this week the company had "engaged the (United States) administration on this issue".
The RSS has long advocated self-reliance and opposed the opening up of the Indian economy to foreign players.
Small Indian retailers have alleged that e-commerce companies use their control over inventory from their affiliates to create an unfair marketplace that allows them to sell some products at lower prices, which hurts the businesses of brick-and-mortar retailers. Such arrangements would be barred under the new policy.
In front-page advertisements in newspapers last week, Walmart-owned Flipkart highlighted how the platform had helped transform local struggling businesses selling badminton racquets and sarees, a traditional dress.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results