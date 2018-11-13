RSS, VHP to Hold Mega Rally in Delhi on December 9 as Clamour for Ram Mandir Grows Louder

In a major push for the Ram Temple ahead of Parliament’s Winter Session, the RSS, VHP and other right-wing bodies will hold a rally in Delhi’s Ramleela Maidan on December 9.Close to 8 lakh people are expected to attend the rally, which will also see the top leadership of the RSS and saints in attendance.The members of VHP and Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samaj will also write letters to all MPs, seeking their support on the issue. They will hold rallies in all parliamentary constituencies across the country to mobilise people.Clamour for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been growing since the Supreme Court fixed the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases for the first week of January next year before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing.Many experts have said that the Ayodhya land dispute matter should be taken up by the court after 2019 elections, as it might affect the voters.The Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had also decided to organise a Janagrah rally at Ayodhya, Nagpur and Bengaluru on November 25 to gather popular support for the construction of a Ram Temple.Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent visit to Ayodhya for grand celebrations on deepotsav also led to speculations about the construction of the temple.The issue has snowballed into a political controversy, with the Congress accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting the issue for electoral gains. The saffron party, meanwhile, has called the Congress the biggest impediment in the construction of the temple.