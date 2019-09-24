RSS Volunteers Work to Stop Incidents Like Lynching, Says Mohan Bhagwat
During an interaction with foreign journalists, Bhagwat said, if a swayamsevak (volunteer) is found guilty, we will disown him and law should take its own course.
File photo RSS chief Mohan. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said his organisation is against all forms of violence and its volunteers work to stop incidents like lynching.
"We condemn all forms of violence. Swayamsewaks work to stop such incidents. If a swayamsevak (volunteer) is found guilty, we will disown him and law should take its own course," he told 80 journalists representing the foreign media at an interaction here.
Bhagwat was asked about incidents of lynching. Though the RSS in an official statement simply said Bhagwat's interaction with the foreign media was part of the continuous process where he engages in constructive dialogue with people from different walks of society, sources quoted him asserting that his organisation condemns any form of violence.
In some cases, Muslims have been targeted and even killed by people allegedly linked to cow protection groups after being accused of smuggling or slaughtering cows. Slaughtering cow is banned in many states. Opposition parties have blamed Hindutva organisations, including the RSS, and the ruling BJP of either abetting such incidents or not taking strong action to stop cases of lynching.
The BJP and the RSS have vehemently rejected such charges.The saffron party has asserted it is for respective state governments to take action against the accused as law and order is a state subject.
It has also pointed out that states where it is in power have taken appropriate actions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condemned incidents of lynching and asked states to take strict action.
