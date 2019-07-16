English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSS Wing Calls on Govt Not to Issue Foreign Currency Bonds
The outfit said it was anti-patriotic as it could create long-term risks for the economy, potentially allowing rich foreign nations and their financial institutions to dictate the country's policies.
RSS leader Ashwani Mahajan. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has urged the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre to review its plan to raise money by selling foreign currency bonds.
The outfit said it was anti-patriotic as it could create long-term risks for the economy, potentially allowing rich foreign nations and their financial institutions to dictate the country's policies.
"We can't allow this to happen," said Ashwani Mahajan, the co-convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the RSS.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Monday 15 July , 2019 JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
Saturday 13 July , 2019 Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Saturday 13 July , 2019 TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
Thursday 11 July , 2019 Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nach Baliye 9 Contestant Vishal Aditya Singh Says He is Not Friends with Madhurima Tuli
- Bollywood Star Taapsee Pannu Gifts Jeep Compass Worth Rs 21.34 Lakh to Sister Shagun, Shares Video on Instagram
- From Politicians to Movie Stars, Women are Sharing Their Favourite Saree Photos on Twitter
- Pooja Batra Nails the Minimal Bride Look at Intimate Wedding with Nawwab Shah, See Pics
- ‘Breathtaking’: Diver Describes Her Encounter with Human-Sized Barrel Jellyfish
Photogallery
Loading...