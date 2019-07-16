RSS Wing Calls on Govt Not to Issue Foreign Currency Bonds

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has urged the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre to review its plan to raise money by selling foreign currency bonds.

The outfit said it was anti-patriotic as it could create long-term risks for the economy, potentially allowing rich foreign nations and their financial institutions to dictate the country's policies.

"We can't allow this to happen," said Ashwani Mahajan, the co-convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the RSS.