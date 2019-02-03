LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

RSS Worker Hurls Bomb at Kerala Police Station Over Sabarimala Row, Held

Police had issued a look out notice against the accused after CCTV visuals showed him hurling at least four bombs at the police station during a clash with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
Policemen chase away a protester during a protest against the entry of two women to the Sabarimala temple, in Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo: PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: An RSS worker, prime accused in a bomb attack on a police station here, was arrested here Sunday, the police said.

Praveen, a district functionary of the RSS, and his accomplice Sreejit, a sangh worker, hurled bombs at the Nedumangad Police Station during the January 3 shutdown called by Hindutva outfits protesting against the entry of two women into the Sabarimala Temple, they said.

The duo was arrested from the Thamapanoor railway station here, they added.

Police had issued a look out notice against Praveen after CCTV visuals showed him hurling at least four bombs at the police station during a clash with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers.

A Special Investigation team was also constituted to nab the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary, they said. Guarded by four policemen in civil dress, the two women, Kanakadurga (44) and Bindu (42), created history by stepping into the hallowed precincts of the hill-shrine on January 2.

A 12-hour shutdown was called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other right-wing outfits to protest against their entry. The Supreme Court had on September 28 lifted the ban on entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.

