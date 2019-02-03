English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
RSS Worker Hurls Bomb at Kerala Police Station Over Sabarimala Row, Held
Police had issued a look out notice against the accused after CCTV visuals showed him hurling at least four bombs at the police station during a clash with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers.
Policemen chase away a protester during a protest against the entry of two women to the Sabarimala temple, in Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo: PTI)
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: An RSS worker, prime accused in a bomb attack on a police station here, was arrested here Sunday, the police said.
Praveen, a district functionary of the RSS, and his accomplice Sreejit, a sangh worker, hurled bombs at the Nedumangad Police Station during the January 3 shutdown called by Hindutva outfits protesting against the entry of two women into the Sabarimala Temple, they said.
The duo was arrested from the Thamapanoor railway station here, they added.
Police had issued a look out notice against Praveen after CCTV visuals showed him hurling at least four bombs at the police station during a clash with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers.
A Special Investigation team was also constituted to nab the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary, they said. Guarded by four policemen in civil dress, the two women, Kanakadurga (44) and Bindu (42), created history by stepping into the hallowed precincts of the hill-shrine on January 2.
A 12-hour shutdown was called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other right-wing outfits to protest against their entry. The Supreme Court had on September 28 lifted the ban on entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Praveen, a district functionary of the RSS, and his accomplice Sreejit, a sangh worker, hurled bombs at the Nedumangad Police Station during the January 3 shutdown called by Hindutva outfits protesting against the entry of two women into the Sabarimala Temple, they said.
The duo was arrested from the Thamapanoor railway station here, they added.
Police had issued a look out notice against Praveen after CCTV visuals showed him hurling at least four bombs at the police station during a clash with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers.
A Special Investigation team was also constituted to nab the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary, they said. Guarded by four policemen in civil dress, the two women, Kanakadurga (44) and Bindu (42), created history by stepping into the hallowed precincts of the hill-shrine on January 2.
A 12-hour shutdown was called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other right-wing outfits to protest against their entry. The Supreme Court had on September 28 lifted the ban on entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It is Writers vs Others in Bollywood; Uri Beats Manikarnika and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga at Box Office
- Research Analysing Data From 1 Million Spotify Users Tries to Make Sense of Emotions And Music
- Bacon, Not Stirred: Animal Lovers Fear for Pet Piglets On Eve of Chinese Lunar Year of The Pig
- Want Free Beyonce and Jay-Z Concert Tickets for Life? All You Have to Do is Become Vegan
- Polar Vortex: US Woman's Wet Hair Instantly Freezes into 'Cool' Hairdo, Video Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results