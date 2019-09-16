Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Girl's Father, Brother Kill RSS Worker for Stalking and Harassing Her in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The deceased RSS activist Pankaj, 23, was an undergraduate student of the Swami Kalyandev Degree College and hailed from the same village.

IANS

Updated:September 16, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Girl's Father, Brother Kill RSS Worker for Stalking and Harassing Her in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Image for representation.
Loading...

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): An RSS worker was killed for allegedly stalking a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police have said.

A father and son duo has been arrested in the case and both have admitted to the crime.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Karwara village on Saturday evening. The father and his son killed the RSS worker because he had been stalking and harassing his daughter for a long time.

The deceased RSS activist Pankaj, 23, was an undergraduate student of the Swami Kalyandev Degree College and hailed from the same village.

The Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Yadav said that the accused had confessed to the crime. He said that the body of the deceased was recovered from the forest area in Harsauli village.

Pankaj had left home on Saturday with his friend Sonu on a motorcycle. He received a call after which he asked Sonu to go back and said he would return later.

When he did not return home till late in the night, his family members lodged a complaint with the police.

The police found some blood stains at the spot where Pankaj had asked Sonu to return home. Later, Pankaj's body was recovered from the forest.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram