RSS Worker Killed In Clash In Kerala's Alappuzha, BJP State Unit Condemns Incident

Alappuzha (Kerala), Feb 24: A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was killed in a clash between two groups in Kerala’s Alappuzha district on Wednesday night, police said. The man, identified as Nandu, was killed in the clash between the RSS and SDPI in Nagamkulangara near Cherthala, they said.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is the political offshoot of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). A few people have been injured in the incident, police said, without elaborating on the matter.

BJP state president K Surendran, who is leading the party’s ‘Vijaya Yatra’ from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, condemned the killing of the RSS worker. He alleged that the PFI was behind the killing of Nandu.

