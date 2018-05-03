RSS Workers Attack Two Journalists After Barging into Kerala Press Club

Two journalists were allegedly attacked by RSS workers during a protest march in Malappuram on Thursday.Fuad Saneen, working as a photojournalist with Chandrika daily and a reporter Shahabas Vellila suffered injuries after the attackers barged into Malappuram press club and assaulted them.Both Fuad and Shahabas were trying to capture visuals of violence during the RSS rally on Manjeri-Malappuram road.The RSS workers, who blocked the road during the march, were allegedly captured by the journalists attacking a biker. Infuriated, the karyakartas shouted at the duo while they recorded visuals of the attack following which the journalists took shelter inside the press club.Few of the RSS workers then managed to enter the press club, assaulted the journalist and seized Fuad’s phone.Fuad and the biker, Abdulla Fawas, were rushed to a nearby hospital.The photojournalist suffered injuries on his legs. The rally was organised by the RSS as a protest against a recent attack on its office at Munduparamba.Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) condemned the attack and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.