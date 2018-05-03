English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RSS Workers Attack Two Journalists After Barging into Kerala Press Club
Fuad Saneen, working as a photojournalist with Chandrika daily and a reporter Shahabas Vellila suffered injuries after the attackers barged into Malappuram press club and assaulted them.
Photojournalist Fuad Saneen after being attacked by RSS karyakartas. (News18)
Malappuram: Two journalists were allegedly attacked by RSS workers during a protest march in Malappuram on Thursday.
Fuad Saneen, working as a photojournalist with Chandrika daily and a reporter Shahabas Vellila suffered injuries after the attackers barged into Malappuram press club and assaulted them.
Both Fuad and Shahabas were trying to capture visuals of violence during the RSS rally on Manjeri-Malappuram road.
The RSS workers, who blocked the road during the march, were allegedly captured by the journalists attacking a biker. Infuriated, the karyakartas shouted at the duo while they recorded visuals of the attack following which the journalists took shelter inside the press club.
Few of the RSS workers then managed to enter the press club, assaulted the journalist and seized Fuad’s phone.Fuad and the biker, Abdulla Fawas, were rushed to a nearby hospital.
The photojournalist suffered injuries on his legs. The rally was organised by the RSS as a protest against a recent attack on its office at Munduparamba.
Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) condemned the attack and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.
Also Watch
Fuad Saneen, working as a photojournalist with Chandrika daily and a reporter Shahabas Vellila suffered injuries after the attackers barged into Malappuram press club and assaulted them.
Both Fuad and Shahabas were trying to capture visuals of violence during the RSS rally on Manjeri-Malappuram road.
The RSS workers, who blocked the road during the march, were allegedly captured by the journalists attacking a biker. Infuriated, the karyakartas shouted at the duo while they recorded visuals of the attack following which the journalists took shelter inside the press club.
Few of the RSS workers then managed to enter the press club, assaulted the journalist and seized Fuad’s phone.Fuad and the biker, Abdulla Fawas, were rushed to a nearby hospital.
The photojournalist suffered injuries on his legs. The rally was organised by the RSS as a protest against a recent attack on its office at Munduparamba.
Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) condemned the attack and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- IPL 2018: Best Moments Shared on Facebook; Dhoni's 33 Sixes, Tendulkar's 15-Yr Old Pic And More
- IPL 2018: There's Method Behind the Madness of MI Star Suryakumar Yadav
- All-New Mini Countryman Launched in India for Rs 32.90 Lakh
- Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Artic Trucks Stealth Edition – Detailed Image Gallery