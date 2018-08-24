RSS Workers in Uttar Pradesh to Tie Rakhi to Dalits and Backwards on Raksha Bandhan

In its outreach to the vast Dalit and backward communities in Uttar Pradesh in the run up to the 2019 elections, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be celebrating Raksha Bandhan with these groups on Sunday.According to sources, RSS workers will be visiting Dalit and backward caste-dominated areas in the state and tie rakhis. The saffron outfit also plans to woo these communities by celebrating all festivals till Kumbh, starting with Raksha Bandhan.Uttar Pradesh, that sends 80 representatives to the Lok Sabha, is vital for any party looking to form the government at the Centre. With less than a year left for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP and RSS have already started working on their plans to woo the backward communities who constitute a significant portion of the population in UP.RSS celebrates six major festivals throughout the year. These include Guru Purnima, Raksha Bandhan, Nav Varsh Pratipada, Hindu Samrajya Diwas, Vijay Dashami and Makar Sankranti. This time, the Sangh has planned Raksha Bandhan celebrations on a grand level in all the districts.The RSS has also made it clear that this year the celebrations should be done on a larger scale and according to sources, the main focus behind this exercise will be to consolidate Dalits and backwards under the BJP’s umbrella.RSS coordinator, Suresh Soni said, “The problem of the Hindu society begins with who am I? Where do I belong to? And from which district do I hail? Our workers will remove all these doubts and try to unite the Hindu community. All doubts in the minds of Dalits and backwards will be dealt with by our workers. They will also be made to realize that they are an integral part of the Hindu society.”Sources say, there are four big events being planned for Raksha Bandhan in Lucknow.