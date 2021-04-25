RT-PCR Covid Test Cost: State-wise Prices at Private labs, Govt Facilities

As India is confronted with tense and unrelenting combat with the massive spurt in COVID-19 cases, amid a second wave of the pandemic, a negative RT-PCR test report has been made mandatory by several states for people to enter their cities.

However, doctors have claimed that the novel coronavirus variant responsible for causing the second wave of Covid-19 is not just highly infectious but also stealthy. Hospitals dealing with Covid-19 patients stated that even when a patient has typical symptoms of the disease, they test negative for the viral infection, sometimes twice or thrice even through RT-PCR- which is considered the gold standard for Covid testing.

Maharashtra

Here are the costs of RT-PCR tests in several states across India —

On 1 April, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government slashed the prices of RT-PCR tests for the sixth time in Maharashtra.

New rates: RT-PCR test are fixed at Rs 500, Rs 600 and Rs 800.

For submission of samples at the collection centre, Rs 500 will be charged. For the same test at a COVID Care Centre or a quarantine centre, the charges will be Rs 600 and to collect the swab from home, the labs can charge Rs 800, the Mint reported.

Earlier, the charges for an RT-PCR test in Maharashtra were Rs 4,500.

Delhi

Last year, in November, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government fixed the price of the RT-PCR tests by private labs at Rs 800 in Delhi. The home collection of samples was fixed at Rs 1,200.

Earlier, it was Rs 2,400 for the same.

Uttar Pradesh

The price of RT-PCR tests has been fixed at Rs 700 in all the private hospitals. Private labs can charge an individual a total of Rs 900 if the sample is being collected from the patient’s home, Zee News reported.

Gujarat

On April 19, the Gujarat government reduced the RT-PCR test charges for private laboratories from Rs 1,100 to Rs 900. This is set for cases when a laboratory assistant will come to collect the sample

In case, a person visits a laboratory to give his swab sample, he will be charged Rs 700 instead of Rs 800.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here