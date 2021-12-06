CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#IndvsNZ#Movies
Home » News » India » RT-PCR for Passengers, Genome Sequencing of Those Infected: UP Govt Issues Guidelines on Omicron Variant
1-MIN READ

RT-PCR for Passengers, Genome Sequencing of Those Infected: UP Govt Issues Guidelines on Omicron Variant

A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus disease test swab sample from a woman at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus disease test swab sample from a woman at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

The UP government is ensuring strict vigil on the borders and is also emphasising on further improving the health facilities in rural and urban areas.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines for all districts regarding the Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official statement said on Monday. Apart from conducting RT-PCR tests of all passengers coming to the state, genome tests of all infected patients are also being carried out according to the guidelines, it said.

Following the confirmation of cases of the new variant in other states of the country, the state government is ensuring strict vigil on the borders and is also emphasising on further improving the health facilities in rural and urban areas, the statement said. Medical facilities are rapidly being improved to deal with the virus. In the state’s Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 19,000 beds are being increased and 55,000 beds in medical colleges, it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to make proper arrangements in hospitals for dealing with the new variant. Along with this, the state government is also keeping a close watch on availability of oxygen, beds, laboratories, the statement said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:December 06, 2021, 23:40 IST