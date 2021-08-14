RT-PCR Must for Visitors to Karnataka, Flyers to Maharashtra, Liquor Buyers in Kerala: See List

As the country continues to witness a high number of COVID-19 cases, several states have made it mandatory for travellers to produce a negative RT-PCR test report for entry. While the Union Ministry of Tourism has urged all state governments to drop the provision of mandatory RT-PCR tests for visitors who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, cautious states continue the practice.

Only some states like Maharashtra and Sikkim allow entry to fully vaccinated travellers without negative RT-PCR reports. States such as West Bengal (for travellers from Mumbai, Pune and Chennai), Karnataka, Goa and Chhattisgarh still ask for negative RT-PCR reports, irrespective of double vaccination status.

Negative RT-PCR report must in these states:

- Tamil Nadu demands RT-PCR reports from people coming from Kerala.

- Karnataka asks people coming from Maharashtra and Kerala to produce a negative report.

- Himachal Pradesh has the provision in place for all travellers.

- Chhattisgarh also asks all the travellers to show an RT-PCR report.

- Goa seeks report from people coming from Kerala.

- Punjab asks all travellers for RT-PCR report.

- West Bengal demands the report from travellers coming from cities including Pune, Mumbai and Chennai.

- Maharashtra asks all flyers to produce an RT-PCR report.

- Uttar Pradesh has kept the provision in place for travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu.

RT-PCR Needed to Visit Shops, Join Work:

The Jharkhand government has made an RT-PCR test report compulsory for security personnel and police who have been on leave.

In Kerala, people visiting shops and liquor stores need to compulsorily carry a negative RT-PCR test report or vaccine certificates. The visitors should be partially or fully vaccinated to visits the shops.

Bengaluru civic authorities have said people coming from Maharashtra and Kerala must produce RT-PCR reports even if they are fully vaccinated.

Further, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have directed resident welfare associations to check for negative RT-PCR tests for housing society residents coming from any other states. If unable to produce one, the resident will have to be tested and will remain under quarantine till results are out.

