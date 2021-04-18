RT-PCR Results Arrive 48-72 Hours After Tests as Delhi Witnesses Record Covid Surge

With a steady rise in the Covid cases across the country, Delhi too is registering huge spike in infections. With an increase in the number of tests conducted, there is a delay in the test reports leaving patients susceptible to anxiety and stress. The delay is also leading to deterioration of the health of those who are suspected to be Covid positive leading to a delay in the treatment.

The positivity in Delhi remains alarmingly high as more and more people are getting themselves tested in event of the eruption of symptoms. But, the situation is grim in the national capital, as pathology labs are delaying the reports by 3-6 days. The suspected patients are unable to get themselves treated.

“I got myself tested a day back at a Delhi government hospital since I had mild symptoms. But, I’m told that the report for my RTPCR test will only come out after 36 hours. I already have mild symptoms, and I really want the results to come early so that I can get started with the treatment.” Said Ravi, a suspected patient.

CNN-News 18 tried calling a number of pathology labs to do a reality check on how much time is being taken by the labs for RT-PCR Covid reports. Apparently, most of the labs either didn’t receive the phone calls or clearly said that the reports will be given in 48-72 hours because of a significant spike in the number of samples. Earlier, the reports usually came after 24 hours.

Health infrastructure is in the grips of covid emergency and the pathology labs are too operating with limited staff but the incoming test samples are rising beyond the scope of the available recourses.

Delhi on Saturday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 24,375 fresh cases, and 167 people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate also shot up to 24.56 per cent — meaning every fourth sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. A day ago, 19,486 COVID-19 cases and 141 related deaths were reported in the city.

A total of 99,230 tests, including 69,206 RT-PCR tests and 30,024 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

