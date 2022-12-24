CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

RT-PCR to Be Mandatory for Passengers from China, Japan, S Korea, Singapore, Thailand: Mandaviya

PTI

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 14:48 IST

Gandhinagar, India

Any passenger from these countries found symptomatic or testing positive for coronavirus would be quarantined, he said

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said RT-PCR test for the detection of COVID-19 would be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand for their travel to India.

“Passengers from China, Japan, Singapore and Bangkok (Thailand) are being monitored through the ‘Air Suvidha’ portal," Mandaviya told reporters.

In view of the pandemic situation, passengers of flights from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Bangkok are required to upload their RT-PCR report in advance. Even after landing in India, they will undergo thermal screening, he said.

“We have issued an order for them to be quarantined in the country if found positive or with fever," the minister said.

With China and other countries witnessing a surge in Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency, called for a strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at the international airports, be strengthened.

The Union health ministry has already asked the civil aviation ministry to ensure random post-arrival Covid testing at airports of 2 per cent of the passengers arriving in India in each international flight from Saturday to minimise the risk of ingress of any new variant of the coronavirus in the country.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
