RTI Activist Abhimanyu Panda Shot Dead Near His House in Odisha's Kandhamal
Representative image.
Phulbani: Noted RTI activist Abhimanyu Panda was shot dead by unidentified assailants near his house at Balliguda town in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Tuesday, police said.
Panda was standing in front of his house in Patrasahi locality when he was attacked by motorcycle-borne youths, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Balliguda, MR Barik said.
The two motorcycle-borne men reached Panda's house and opened fire from a revolver killing him on the spot, the police said.
Panda was a former sarpanch of Bataguda Gram Panchayat and ex-vice chairman of Balliguda block.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained and efforts are on to nab the assailants, the police said.
