Activist Akhil Gogoi Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody for Participation in Anti-CAA Protests
The activist, who also gives advice to various farmer organisations, was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) President Akhil Gogoi speaks during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Jorhat. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: RTI activist and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi has been sent to 14 days in judicial custody on Thursday.
Earlier today, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at the residence of Gogoi, who was arrested by the agency earlier this month, officials said.
Gogoi, whose custody was supposed to end on Friday, has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act, the officials said.
He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Jorhat on December 12 when large scale protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act was rocking Assam.
Gogoi was instrumental in mobilising protests across several districts in upper Assam against the contentious CAA.
