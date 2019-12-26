Activist Akhil Gogoi Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody for Participation in Anti-CAA Protests

New Delhi: RTI activist and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi has been sent to 14 days in judicial custody on Thursday.

Earlier today, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at the residence of Gogoi, who was arrested by the agency earlier this month, officials said.

Gogoi, whose custody was supposed to end on Friday, has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act, the officials said.

He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Jorhat on December 12 when large scale protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act was rocking Assam.

Gogoi was instrumental in mobilising protests across several districts in upper Assam against the contentious CAA.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.