RTI Activist Murdered in Haridwar, Police Arrests Two Friends Based on Wife's Complaint

Two people were held on Sunday in connection with an RTI activist Pankaj Lamba who was brought dead to the city hospital in Haridwar.

Haridwar Police arrested the two, who were friend of Pankaj’s friends, under section 302 of Indian Penal Code. The arrests were made 30 hours after the murder after slain RTI activist’s wife registered a complaint.

According to the complaint, Kasim and Manav had visited Lamba’s home on Friday night and took Pankaj along with them.

Around midnight Jyoti received call that Pankaj is severely injured due to gunshot. On late Saturday he was brought to the city hospital and was declared brought dead.

Initially police had suspected it to be a case of accidental death.

“Pankaj was an active RTI activist. On his complaint, police has unearthed a multi-crore scholarship scam spanning between 2011 and 2016,” Arun Lamba, bother Pankaj Lamba of said.

A special investigation team probing the scam has till date made several arrests in the scam that spread beyond Uttarakhand in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.

“My brother’s death is not accidental as what police claimed earlier. He has been murdered”, Arun said. Haridwar’s Superintendent of Police Senthil Abudai Krishnaraj said that the weapon recovered from the spot belonged to Pankaj Lamba.

“A forensic team visited spot where the incident happened. We are probing allegations (made by family)” police official said.