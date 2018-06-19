English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RTI Activist Rajendra Singh Gunned Down in Bihar While His Security Request Remained in Process
The activist had requested senior police officers to provide security citing threat to his life but his petition remained under process.
Image for representation.
Motihari, Bihar: RTI activist Rajendra Singh, who had exposed many scams, including irregularities in police recruitment, PDS shops and toilet building scheme, was shot dead in broad daylight in Bihar's East Champaran district on Tuesday.
Singh was shot by assailants near Mathbanwari Chawk close to Piprakothi Police Station when he was riding his motorcycle. He was killed on the spot. Rajendra had reportedly escaped three such attacks in the past.
The activist had earlier requested senior police officers to provide security, citing threat to his life but his petition remained under process.
He was best known for his work in unearthing discrepancies in the functioning of LIC office, irregularities in teachers and police recruitment. Rajendra also brought to light the misuse of government funds meant for building toilets and houses under Indira Awas Yojna.
Based on his investigation, many FIRs were lodged in the local court with some cases even being put on trial recently.
The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal has meanwhile accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of failing to maintain law and order in the state and demanded a high level inquiry into Singh's killing.
Senior party leader Alok Mehta told reporters in Patna that anyone standing up against corruption and wrongdoing was being targeted in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.
Also Watch
Singh was shot by assailants near Mathbanwari Chawk close to Piprakothi Police Station when he was riding his motorcycle. He was killed on the spot. Rajendra had reportedly escaped three such attacks in the past.
The activist had earlier requested senior police officers to provide security, citing threat to his life but his petition remained under process.
He was best known for his work in unearthing discrepancies in the functioning of LIC office, irregularities in teachers and police recruitment. Rajendra also brought to light the misuse of government funds meant for building toilets and houses under Indira Awas Yojna.
Based on his investigation, many FIRs were lodged in the local court with some cases even being put on trial recently.
The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal has meanwhile accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of failing to maintain law and order in the state and demanded a high level inquiry into Singh's killing.
Senior party leader Alok Mehta told reporters in Patna that anyone standing up against corruption and wrongdoing was being targeted in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.
Also Watch
-
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India
- Arrhan Singh, The Man Schooled by Anushka & Virat for Littering, Has Shared Screen With Shah Rukh Khan
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Officially Revealed in Images
- Arjun Tendulkar Won't Get Special Treatment Says U-19 Bowling Coach
- News18 Network Reiterates Its Top Position, Launches Multimedia Campaign '18=1'