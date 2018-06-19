RTI Activist Rajendra Singh Gunned Down in Bihar While His Security Request Remained in Process

: RTI activist Rajendra Singh, who had exposed many scams, including irregularities in police recruitment, PDS shops and toilet building scheme, was shot dead in broad daylight in Bihar's East Champaran district on Tuesday.Singh was shot by assailants near Mathbanwari Chawk close to Piprakothi Police Station when he was riding his motorcycle. He was killed on the spot. Rajendra had reportedly escaped three such attacks in the past.The activist had earlier requested senior police officers to provide security, citing threat to his life but his petition remained under process.He was best known for his work in unearthing discrepancies in the functioning of LIC office, irregularities in teachers and police recruitment. Rajendra also brought to light the misuse of government funds meant for building toilets and houses under Indira Awas Yojna.Based on his investigation, many FIRs were lodged in the local court with some cases even being put on trial recently.The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal has meanwhile accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of failing to maintain law and order in the state and demanded a high level inquiry into Singh's killing.Senior party leader Alok Mehta told reporters in Patna that anyone standing up against corruption and wrongdoing was being targeted in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.