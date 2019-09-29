RTI Activist Who Faked Own Death to Live with Paramour in Bengaluru Gets Life-Term for Murder
Chandra Mohan had killed a mentally disabled man whose charred body was found inside the accused's car. Though it was assumed the activist had died, he was found living with his girl friend in Bengaluru.
Representative image.
Noida: A Right to Information (RTI) activist who had faked his death in 2014 to live with his girlfriend in Bengaluru has been sentenced to life by a court in Greater Noida for killing a mentally challenged man.
The District and Sessions court, Surajpur, also slapped a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Chandra Mohan with judge Niranjan Kumar holding him guilty of murder, tampering with evidence and fraud.
Mohan, aged around 45 years, had a bitter relationship with his wife and wanted to live with his girlfriend Preeti Nagar, in her 30s, and had killed a mentally challenged man whose charred body was found inside the car of the accused, Harish Sisodia, assistant government counsel in the court said.
"Chandra Mohan's car was found charred on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in May 2014 and a badly burnt body was found inside. It was presumed that he had died. But in 2015 Chandra Mohan was arrested from Bengaluru where he was found living with Preeti under an assumed identity," the counsel said.
"Further probe revealed Chandra Mohan had picked up the desolate stranger on the highway, killed him and left him inside the car before setting it on fire," he added.
The court also awarded a six-month jail term to his girlfriend after she was found guilty under IPC section 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform).
Mohan has also been sentenced jail terms ranging six months to 10 years for fraud, forgery of documents and criminal conspiracy, among others, with all punishments running concurrently.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amy Jackson Shares Photo of Breastfeeding Her Newborn Son on Instagram
- Surat Women Get Chandrayaan-2, Article 370 Body Paint Tattoos During Navratri Celebrations
- Why Would You Want OnePlus TV When Samsung The Frame QLED Can be Yours For Rs 54,499?
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung AX3000 Purifier For Rs 7999 is What You Need This Diwali
- This Model's Unique Catwalk At Paris Fashion Week Single-Handedly Stole the Show