RTU B.Tech/B.Arch First Semester Results Declared at rtu.ac.in; Check Now
The results of B.Tech Back, Main and Reback/Mercy exams and B.Arch Main and Back exams 2018 are available online.
File photo of the main administrative block of the Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Kota.
RTU B.Tech/B.Arch Results 2018 have been declared by the Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Kota on its official website – rtu.ac.in.
The varsity has released the results of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) First Semester and Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) First Semester.
The results of B.Tech Back, Main and Reback/Mercy exams and B.Arch Main and Back exams 2018 are available online. Candidates who had appeared for these exams must follow the instructions below and download their result now:
How to Download Results:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.rtu.ac.in
Step 2 – Under Examinations, click on Results
Step 3 – Select your Class, enter your Roll Number, Name and Mother's Name, and captcha code
Step 4 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link:
http://www.esuvidha.info/
The results of First and Third semester of Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) Main and Back exams are also available on the above link along with First Semester exam results of Master of Technology (M.Tech) and Master of Architecture (M.Arch).
Meanwhile, the varsity has floated a notification on the official website that read, 'There is no change in the schedule of B.Tech VIII semester exam on 18.04.2018' The notification has been released in the wake of Parshu Ram Jayanti on Wednesday.
