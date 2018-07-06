English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RTU REAP 2018 Final Merit List to be released on July 7, Stay Tuned!
Students awaiting the final merit list results must check the results on the official website.
REAP 2018 Final Merit List will be released on 7 July 2018 on the official website of Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) - rtu.ac.in.
Friday is the last date for calling objections in merit list Round 1 for out of Rajasthan, Ex serviceman, PWD and KM category candidates.
Students awaiting the final merit list results must check the results on the official website.
The seat allotment process of 1st round will take place on 8th July 2018 for out of Rajasthan category only .
Manual Counselling for Ex serviceman category will take place on 9th July 2018 and they are required to bring below mentioned documents with 1 set of photcopy:
1. Aadhar card or Acknowledgement receipt
2. Valid JEE Mains - 2018 (Paper 1) rank card (if applicable).
3. Class 10th mark sheet
4. Class 12th mark sheet
5. Certificate of Category 1 (SC/ ST/ OBC-NCL/ MBC-NCL), if applicable
6. Certificate of Category 2 (Ex serviceman, PH and KM)
7. Domicile certificate
8. Income Certificate
9. Medical Fitness Certificate
10. Demand Draft of fee
For more details, the candidates must follow the official url given below:
http://www.reapraj.com/ReAp2018/PDF/Manual%20Counselling%20Instructions_Students.pdf
Students must check the revised schedule for the BE/ BTech courses for official link given below –
http://www.reapraj.com/ReAp2018/PDF/Revised_Schedule_of%20Activity_for_REAP_2018_300618.pdf
The online application form of REAP 2018 was released by Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG). The last day to fill the application form was 30th June 2018.
REAP is conducted for candidates seeking admissions in B.Tech courses in Government - financed and private unaided technical institutions affiliated to RTU.
