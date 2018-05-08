English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RTU Results 2018 – B.Tech III Sem Declared at rtu.ac.in; Check Now
Rajasthan Technical University has released the results of B.Tech 3rd Semester Main, Back, Reback and Mercy Back Exams 2018 are on the official website http://www.rtu.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
RTU Results 2018 for B.Tech III Semester have been declared by the Rajasthan Technical University, Kota, Rajasthan, on its official website - rtu.ac.in. The results of B.Tech 3rd Semester Main, Back, Reback and Mercy Back Exams 2018 are available on the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check RTU Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of Rajasthan Technical University - http://www.rtu.ac.in
Step 2 – Under Examinations tab, click on Results
Step 3 – Select your Class, Enter Roll Number, Name, Mother’s Name, captcha code and click on Show Result
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.esuvidha.info/
The results of B.Arch IX Semester Exams 2018 after revaluation have also been declared along with results of B.Arch V Semester Main and Back Exam 2018.
The B.Tech & B.Arch IV Semester (Main / Back / Mercy Back-2009 Regular & LEEP 2010 Batch) are scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 9th May 2018 for the students of Rajasthan Technical University.
