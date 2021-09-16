Ruckus at Panipat Court After Woman Refuses to Wear Mask, Abuses Police

A woman at the Panipat court created ruckus after a police officer asked her to wear a mask as the novel coronavirus pandemic is still very much here. However, the woman refused to put on the mask and instead started verbally abusing the people present there. Things escalated to such an extent that the police were forced to register a case against her and take her into custody. Speaking to the media, Constable Renu, the police officer, said that she had ordered the accused to wear a mask as per the orders of the judge.

Renu further said that not only was Afroza very reluctant to wear the mask, but she also started verbally insulting the policemen. According to sources, she started hitting and abusing Renu when the latter tried to guide her by hand to the lift in the building. Sepoy Renu has lodged an FIR at the City Police Station stating that the accused also threatened to tear off the uniform from her body, along with threatening other forms of assault. The police have already taken her into custody.

DSP Satish Vats told the media persons present at the site that the accused has misbehaved with several policemen after she was asked to wear a mask by a female police officer present at the court. It is being said that Afroza, wife of a man named Salim, is a resident of Vidyanand Colony, and had come to visit her son who was being produced in the court.

