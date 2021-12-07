Ruckus in MP Missionary School Over 'Religious Conversion'; Rioting Case Filed

Activists of right-wing organisations allegedly created a ruckus and indulged in vandalism at a missionary school in a town in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Monday claiming religious conversion of eight students to Christianity, a charge denied by the educational institute, police said. Police have registered a case of rioting against unidentified persons after the incident in the premises of Saint Joseph School in Ganjbasoda, some 48 km from the district headquarters, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Bharat Bhushan Sharma said.

The accused are being identified and further legal steps will be taken accordingly, he said. Sharma said the school's property was damaged.

Eyewitnesses said stones were also pelted at the school building during the ruckus. A school management spokesman said that after getting the information about the protest through the media, the local administration was intimated in advance about the possible disturbance.

But the people started gathering and stones were pelted which caused damage of at least Rs 10 lakh to the school property, he claimed while denying all charges of religious conversion. The students were present for the examination in the school when the incident occurred. However, state Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) office-bearer Nilesh Agrawal told .

