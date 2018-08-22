English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ruckus Over Rumours of Cow Slaughter in Outer Delhi, Security Tightened
Police force has also been deployed outside a mosque in the area to ensure that no untoward incident happens in the area.
Representational Picture.
Loading...
New Delhi: Hundreds of people gathered in outer Delhi's Mianwali Nagar after rumours spread that the leftover of slaughtered animals being disposed off after Eid ul-Adha were of cows, following which security was tightened in the area, police said.
Around 600 people, including members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, gathered near a MCD dustbin where the leftover was being dumped.
They alleged that the leftover were of cows and created a ruckus. Police rushed to the spot to avert any tension and seized the leftover.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla said police force has been deployed in the area and the samples have been sent for examination.
The officer said the mob has been dispersed.
Police force has also been deployed outside a mosque in the area to ensure that no untoward incident happens in the area, said another officer.
He said there was police deployed in the area as a precautionary measure since early morning and when the incident was reported, they immediately reached the spot.
Also Watch
Around 600 people, including members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, gathered near a MCD dustbin where the leftover was being dumped.
They alleged that the leftover were of cows and created a ruckus. Police rushed to the spot to avert any tension and seized the leftover.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla said police force has been deployed in the area and the samples have been sent for examination.
The officer said the mob has been dispersed.
Police force has also been deployed outside a mosque in the area to ensure that no untoward incident happens in the area, said another officer.
He said there was police deployed in the area as a precautionary measure since early morning and when the incident was reported, they immediately reached the spot.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Soha Ali Khan Slams Photographers For Using Camera Flashes on Inaaya Kemmu; Watch Video
- Team India Garners Praise After Dominant Victory at Trent Bridge
- Kohli Credits Improved Batting Show For Victory; Shastri Calls Skipper's Preparation Similar to Tendulkar
- Ranbir Kapoor on Relationship With Alia Bhatt: You Want to Deal With it in a Nice Manner
- Govt Asks WhatsApp to Set up India Entity, Find Solution to Trace Origin of Fake Messages
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...