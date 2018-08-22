Ruckus Over Rumours of Cow Slaughter in Outer Delhi, Security Tightened

Hundreds of people gathered in outer Delhi's Mianwali Nagar after rumours spread that the leftover of slaughtered animals being disposed off after Eid ul-Adha were of cows, following which security was tightened in the area, police said.Around 600 people, including members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, gathered near a MCD dustbin where the leftover was being dumped.They alleged that the leftover were of cows and created a ruckus. Police rushed to the spot to avert any tension and seized the leftover.Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla said police force has been deployed in the area and the samples have been sent for examination.The officer said the mob has been dispersed.Police force has also been deployed outside a mosque in the area to ensure that no untoward incident happens in the area, said another officer.He said there was police deployed in the area as a precautionary measure since early morning and when the incident was reported, they immediately reached the spot.