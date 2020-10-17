Rudranath Temple In U'khand Closed For Devotees
The Rudranath Temple in the Panch Kedar pilgrimage circuit of Uttarakhand closed for devotees on Saturday in view of the approaching winter during which it remains snowbound. The priests bathed the presiding deity, Shiva, with panchamrit at brahma muhurta(auspicious hour) in the morningand offered special prayers, the temple's chief priest Ved Prakash said.
A symbolic image of the deity was then carried in a palanquin decorated with flowers to the Gopinath Temple in Gopeshwar where he will be worshipped during the winter months, he said. Located at a height of over 10,500 ft, Rudranath is one of the five major pilgrimage centres in the Panch Kedar circuit. The other four are Kedarnath, Tungnath, Madhyamaheshwar and Kalpeshwar.
