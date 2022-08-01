Twelve years ago, Professor TJ Joseph’s life was punctuated by a question that pushed him to the verge of death. Now, the memoirs of the blood-stained phase of his life have fetched him the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, 2021.

Joseph, a former lecturer of Malayalam literature at Newman College in Thodupuzha, wrote his award-winning autobiography, Attupokatha Ormakal, using his left hand. His right hand was chopped off in 2010 by activists of Popular Front of India (PFI) over alleged sacrilegious undertones of one of the questions he had framed in a class test.

Attupokaatha Ormakal, which translates to ‘The Memoirs That Refusing to be Severed’, is a 300-page chilling account of how the life of a common man was ruined by religious extremism over misplaced allegations of blasphemy.

Speaking to News18, Joseph shared how difficult it was to replicate on paper the horrors he went through. “The Akademi award is a coveted prize for any writer. When we write, we are writers. But it was tough to relive some of the experiences. Though it was my experience, it was difficult to bring the same in writing,” the former professor said from Ireland where he is currently on vacation with his daughter and her family.

The physical task of writing the manuscript was not an easy job either. “It was difficult for me to write with my left hand. However, I sent the manuscript for publishing as I was satisfied with the work,” he said.

The genesis of the book lies in an incident that took place in March 2010 and reached a shocking climax four months later that shook the nation. Joseph had just set the question paper for the Malayalam literature internal examination for second-year B.Com students of Thodupuzha New Man College.

The question perceived to be offensive was based on a conversation between an unnamed fictional character and God from the book Thirakathayude Reethishastram (The Methodology of Screenplay) by PT Kunju Muhammad, a filmmaker and former MLA backed by the CPM. The question had one minor change. When Joseph framed the question, he named the character ‘Mohammed’, referencing the author’s name. A change he didn’t think twice about led to a violent change in the life of Joseph and his family.

One of the students did object to the change. There was some din over it but the issue soon fizzled out. It returned with a vengeance when vested interests used it to drum up anger against Joseph within the Muslim community. The plotters waited for an opportunity and when one presented itself four months later, they attacked Joseph.

The professor was returning from the church with his mother and sister after Sunday Mass on July 4 in Ernakulam district when their car was attacked by a group of eight, armed with swords and knives. The attackers smashed the windscreen and pulled Joseph out of the car. They hacked off his right hand and jammed a spear in his left thigh.

When his sister tried to save him, the assailants attacked her and her mother. The group also detonated bombs before leaving and told a bleeding Joseph that he was being punished for “blasphemy” in the question paper.

Joseph had a miraculous escape from death but life was never the same. The book is a narration of how those few months left him emotionally mutilated as well. After losing his hand, Joseph lost his job too. He was terminated from his teaching position at the college in September 2010 and was disowned by the church which managed the institution. Moreover, in another Sunday Mass eight weeks after the incident, a circular of the Syro Malabar Church, which he belonged to, blamed him for the whole episode.

Joseph was also ostracised from society after an all-party meeting called by the district collector recommended action against him. Then state education minister MA Baby termed his framing of the exam question as the “act of a fool”. Joseph and his son were also allegedly assaulted and harassed by Kerala Police.

The former professor set out to document his ordeal in 2011. The publisher offered Joseph someone to help write the manuscript. But the author-to-be had made up his mind that the story was his to tell and pen.

Other life-changing events kept him from finishing the book. In 2014, facing financial and social isolation, Joseph’s wife Salomi Joseph died by suicide at the age of 48.

The former professor was able to complete the manuscript in mid-2018. His book has been translated to English by Nandakumar K and is titled A Thousand Cuts: An Innocent Question and Deadly Answers.

The case was investigated by NIA and a special court in 2015 had convicted 13 people, owing allegiance to the PFI.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here