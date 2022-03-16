Rukhman Saran From Barmer Makes it Big, Gets Rs 14 Lakh Package in Coal India

The name of Jaaton Ka Kuan, a small village in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, is today known in almost every nook and corner of India. The reason for the popularity of this village is Rukhman Saran, a young native, who didn’t let poverty become a hurdle in his dream. The man acquired a plum position in Coal India company at an annual package of Rs 14 Lakh.

The journey to this position was never easy for Rukhman. Including him, there is a total of six boys in the house. Rukhman belonged to a farming family, and it was difficult to arrange resources for 6 children, the reason five other brothers couldn’t study beyond class 2. However, Rukhman had an unflinching passion for studies. He was determined to study harder and make his village and family proud of him.

He pursued his education with single-minded devotion, irrespective of adverse circumstances. He got his primary education in the village. After that, he completed his education until class 12 living in a farmer hostel situated in district headquarters.

After this, he completed his bachelor’s in engineering from Engineering College Jodhpur (Mining branch) in 2020. This was followed by him working for the Vedanta Group for some time. In 2021, he decided to give the GATE 2021 exam conducted by IIT Mumbai. Due to his strenuous efforts and sheer determination, he achieved the All India 68 rank in this exam. It was because of this brilliant rank that Rukhman secured the post of management trainee in Coal India Limited.

According to Rukhman, the credit of his success goes to his belief in himself and his self-studies. The zeal to do something different made him stand apart from the crowd. Rukhman says that he is the only student from the village who has achieved this position by taking the science field.

