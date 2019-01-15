English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rule Favouring Advance Degree Holders in US to Result in 10% Reduction in H1-B Visa Approvals
In December 2018, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) proposed reversing the process for H1-B selection favouring advance degree holders. This is likely to lead to 10 per cent reduction in H1-B visa approvals for regular applicants, where the applicant is without an advance degree masters or higher from US universities, ratings agency Icra said.
Mumbai: A recent policy change favouring advanced degree holders for visas in US will lead to a hit on IT companies' profitability as the number of H1-B visas approved gets reduced, a report said.
