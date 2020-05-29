INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ruling BJD Leader, Two Others Die in Fire Mishap in Odisha

Representative Image.(Reuters)

Representative Image.(Reuters)

The victims, trapped inside the smoke-filled house, were rescued and rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, a senior police officer said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
Share this:

A ruling BJD leader and two others died of suspected asphyxiation after a fire broke out in his house in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday, police said.

The three including BJD leader Alekh Choudhury (69), a former President of Berhampur Central Cooperative Bank Ltd,

were asleep in the house at Gosaninuagaon, when an air-conditioner caught fire due to an electric short circuit in

the early hours, they said.

The victims, trapped inside the smoke-filled house, were rescued and rushed to the MKCG Medical College and

Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, a senior police officer said.

All of them were suspected to have died of asphyxiation as smoke triggered by the fire had engulfed the house, he said.

Apart from Choudhury, the two others were identified as his brother-in-law Bhagaban Patra (85) and caretaker Sunil

Behera (19).

The exact reason for the fire will be ascertained after a probe, a fire brigade official said.

Choudhury was also a former president of the Ganjam district Congress committee. He had contested the state assembly elections from Berhampur and Aska thrice but lost.

He had joined BJD before the 2014 elections.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading