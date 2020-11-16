News18 Logo

Ruling PTI Takes Initial Lead in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Election in Pakistan

File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Reuters)

The ruling Pakistan TehreekeInsaf Party took the initial lead on Monday as the counting of votes was underway for the 23 legislative assembly seats in Gilgit Baltistan in northern Pakistan, according to media reports. India has slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold elections in GilgitBaltistan and said any action to alter the status of the militarilyoccupied region has no legal basis.

