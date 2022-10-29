'Run for Unity': Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory; Around 8,000 Participants Expected

The India Gate C-Hexagon will remain closed from 6.45 am-9 am on Monday to facilitate ‘Run for Unity’, which is being held in commemoration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, the Delhi Police has said.

The run, held as part of the Rashtriya Ekta Divas, will be flagged off from Gate Number 1 of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Around 8,000 participants are expected to take part, the advisory on Saturday said.

In view of Police Commemoration Day and Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Staff of Delhi Police made a band performance at India Gate. Awareness was raised on cyber crime & its safety measures and also to stay away from drugs.@DCPNewDelhi#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/FZb1Bg8lGT — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 29, 2022

Traffic will be diverted at Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road, Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road, Shershah Road-Mathura Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg, Pandara Road-Subramanian Bharti Marg, Q-Point, and the roundabouts at Mansingh Road, Jaswant Singh Road, KG Marg-Firozshah Road crossing and Mandi House, it stated.

Commuters travelling to and from south-north have been asked to take Ring Road – Sarai Kale Khan – IP Flyover – Rajghat, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Mathura Road – W-Point – A-Point.

Those moving from east to west and vice versa can opt IP Marg – A-Point – W-Point – Sikandra Road – Mandi House – Firozshah Road round about Windsor Place – Ashok Road – Gole Dak Khana – RML – Shankar Road, NH-09 – Ring Road – Bhairon Marg – Mathura Road – SBM – Q-Point – Abdul Kalam Marg.

Similarly, people travelling from south to Central Secretariat and Connaught Place can take Mother Teresa Crescent – Park Street – round about RML – Pandit Pant Marg for Central Secretariat and Park Street – Baba Kharak Singh Marg/Mandir Marg for Connaught Place, Mathura Road – W-Point – Sikandra Road – round about Mandi House – Barakhambha Road, the advisory read.

Man Singh Road – Janpath and Rafi Marg will be open for crossing Rajpath, it said.

