Run Skill India Campaign as Non-Political Movement with Political Approach: Anantkumar Hegde

Union minister Anantkumar Hegde on Thursday said that people linked to Bharatiya Janata Party and affiliate organisations should run Skill India campaign as a ‘non-political movement’ but with a ‘political approach’.Addressing a programme organised by National Skill Development Corporation in Bhopal, Hegde called for involving one crore class 12th pass-outs to this campaign in two months.“During the campaign, identify yourself as members of BJP, ABVP, RSS or Bajrang Dal with utmost faith and without any doubt,” said Hegde.He also said that three and a half years of BJP rule had seen developmental work which had not been done in the past 70 years and it needed to be highlighted in front of the public.“We need not engage in drama so as to win next time. The present development would only continue when we come back into power next time as well,” said Hegde who has been a five-time Karnataka MP.He also alleged that the media was not highlighting the ‘achievements’ of government and accused it of being‘sold out’.Emphasising the need for linking the unemployed youth of rural areas to skill India mission, Hegde announced that ‘Skill on Wheel Chariot’ would start campaigning in rural areas of Madhya Pradesh from August 4.Hedge has been in controversies for making bizarre statements. He had earlier stirred a row for saying ‘we have come to power to change the constitution’.He also made derogatory remarks against Dalits when they confronted him over his constitution remarks.