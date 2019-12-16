Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Runaway Boy from Mumbai Reunited with Family after 10 Days

The boy ran away after being scolded by his mother for travelling alone. He is said to have taken a bus from Vakola to suburban Kurla where he then boarded a Thiruvananthapuram-bound train

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
Runaway Boy from Mumbai Reunited with Family after 10 Days
Representative image.

Mumbai: A 13-year-old boy, who ran away from his home here last week after his mother scolded him, has been traced to Kerala and reunited with his parents, police

said on Monday.

On December 4, the boy, who resided in suburban Goregaon with his parents, left his home and travelled alone in a local train to meet his mother in Vakola area, where she worked as a househelp, Vakola police station's senior inspector Kailash Awhad said.

The boy's father, an employee at a private firm, had gone for work and was not aware that his son had left home.

When the boy met his mother at her workplace, she scolded him for travelling alone all the way to Vakola, located around 12 km from Goregaon, the official said.

The boy, who was upset with the scolding, then took a bus from Vakola to suburban Kurla. He later went to the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla area and boarded a Thiruvananthapuram-bound train, Awhad said.

Meanwhile, as the boy did not return home, his parents approached the Vakola police. The police examined CCTV footage of the area, but could not get any clue about the teen.

The police asked the boy's parents to contact the police station immediately if they get a call or even a missed call from any unknown number, Awhad said.

On December 12, the boy's mother got a missed call from an unknown number and she immediately brought it to Awhad's notice.

When Awhad dialled it, a man picked up the call on the other side and said a boy, who seemed clueless, gave the woman's number to him.

The man also informed Awhad that he was speaking from Thiruvananthapuram and the boy did not know the local language, the official said. Awhad said he posed as the boy's father and requested the man to keep "his son" safe till he reaches there.

A team of Mumbai Police officials then rushed to Thiruvananthapuram where they rescued the boy and reunited him with his parents last Saturday, the official added.

