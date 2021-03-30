'Runaway Bride' Cons 5 Grooms After Promising Marriage, Arrested in Bhopal

Bhopal: In an incident that will remind many of the 2015 Bollywood film, Dolly Ki Doli, a woman was arrested in Bhopal for duping grooms of thousands of rupees on the pretext of marriage.

The incident was reported from the Harda area in Bhopal.

The groom’s family told police that they reached the wedding venue located on the Kolar Road in Bhopal, but found it locked. On realising that they had been duped by the bride and her gang, they went to the police station and discovered that four other families had submitted an FIR on similar cheating incidents.

The Bhopal Police said a wedding racket was in operation in the city to loot prospective grooms. The gang would show a suitable girl as the bride and ask for money to conduct the wedding. They would fix the date and venue for the ceremony but would never turn up for the marriage on the scheduled date.

They would target families that were finding it difficult to get a suitable girl.

Police said the mobile numbers of the bride and her team members were switched off but they were able to locate the gang via mobile tracking and arrested them. Apart from the bride, two more members of this racket have been arrested.

The cops assured that the offenders will be punished. A case has been filed under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating.

In the movie Dolly Ki Doli, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja played a bride who looted men after marrying them.