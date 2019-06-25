Runaway Bride Found Living with Lesbian Partner 23 Days after Marriage
Jaipur: A girl in Rajasthan who went missing 23 days after her marriage was traced living with her lesbian partner in Haryana, police said on Tuesday.
After a complaint from her husband, who lives in Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh, the police traced the bride to Manesar in Haryana on Monday.
She had left her husband's house on June 1 to live with her female partner, a national champion. They were in a relationship since the last four years.
The two women were taken into custody and produced before a magistrate where they argued that they being adults had the right to remain with the partner of their choice. The runaway bride also said she was forced into the marriage.
The couple were set free and allowed to go wherever they want, police officials told IANS.
