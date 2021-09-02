Runaway Bride Who Married 8 Men in Punjab and Haryana Tests HIV Positive

Punjab Police has arrested a 30-year-old woman for duping at least 8 men on pretext of marriage from Patiala district of the state. The police busted the gang by arresting the woman and her three accomplices who were looting people on the pretext of marriage.

“The woman has confessed to marrying eight people in the last four years and escaping with jewellery and cash from their house within a week after the marriage,” said an officer of Patiala Police.

The woman was taken for a medical test before being produced in the court where she tested positive for HIV AIDS. After this the police contacted all eight victims and asked them to undergo tests for HIV AIDS.

The accused woman used to extend her stay after marriage by 10-15 days more if the targeted man was found to be rich and living in a luxurious house. Then she would start threatening her husband and in-laws to file a dowry case against them. If her in-laws did not give in to her warnings she would sedate the family and loot the house with help of her gang members.

“After extorting a hefty amount of money from her victims she would vanish from the city. We had inputs that a woman in her 30s used to lure divorced or middle-aged men to a love affair and after marrying them she would dupe them. On the basis of the inputs we detained the woman, who during questioning spilled the beans,” added the officer.

During interrogation the police team found that the 30-year-old woman is a mother of two kids. She started the racket of looting people on the pretext of marriage four years ago after her husband abandoned her.

