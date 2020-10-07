Runaway UP Bank Robbery Accused Held From Maha

Thane:A man wanted in a 2019 Uttar Pradesh bank robbery case was arrested from Thane district in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. The accused, Salman alias Batton AbdulKudus (22), was allegedly part of a four-member gang that had looted Rs 23 lakh from a private bank in Maharajganj at gun point on October 17 last year, a crime branch official said.

Three other accused were arrested by the UP police a month after the incident. He said UP Police has taken custody of the accused.

