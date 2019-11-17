Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Runaway Woman from Punjab Raped in Mumbai on Pretext of Help, Man Arrested

Promising to provide shelter and food to her, Qureshi took the woman to the infamous red-light area of Kamathipura in the city, where a local woman provided accommodation to them.

PTI

Updated:November 17, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Runaway Woman from Punjab Raped in Mumbai on Pretext of Help, Man Arrested
Representative image.

Mumbai: An 18-year-old woman, who had run away from her home in Punjab, was allegedly raped by a man at Kamathipura in Mumbai on the pretext of helping her, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on November 9 and the accused, identified as Akhtar Riyazuddin Qureshi (45), was arrested the next day, police said.

"The woman left her home in Punjab on October 17 over some family dispute. She had stolen Rs 10,000 from her house and went to Amritsar, Surat and Rajasthan, before coming to Mumbai on November 9," a police official said.

"She got down at Mumbai Central, where Qureshi saw her weeping. He approached the woman and asked her whereabouts and whether he could help her. She told about her problems to him," he said.

Promising to provide shelter and food to her, Qureshi took the woman to the infamous red-light area of Kamathipura in the city, where a local woman provided accommodation to them.

"He brought food for the victim. But after some time, he sexually assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed about it to anybody," the police official said.

After committing the crime, Qureshi left the place. The woman managed to escape from the spot and saw a policeman on the street, whom she narrated her ordeal. He took the victim to Nagpada police station, where she lodged a complaint.

After registering a case against Qureshi, police launched a probe. They examined the CCTV footage of the area and arrested Qureshi, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram