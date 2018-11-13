English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Running A Festival Marathon And Winning It Too? Here’s How the Brand’s Campaigns Breathed a New Life in this Year’s Festivities
With a unique visual screenplay that combined LED lights with light and shadow puppetry, the Ramayana was retold online as a 10-part video series, resulting in the first ever digital LED Ramlila.
It opened the doors of Tyohaarpur, inviting everyone for a glimpse into this quirky and relatable world.
Diwali season is a busy time for brands. And Havells as usual had a unique story to tell.
Since the festival’s sweetness lies in the nuances of preparation, Havells played on this very angle - the prep work during festivities. With more and more nuclear families and generational shifts, gone are the days when families used to come together to prepare for D-day. To highlight this warmth, Havells put forth the first ever Digital Moholla built on the World Wide Web.
Not just this, throughout the festivities Havells brought to its audience a plethora of campaigns that spoke about festivals in a completely new light. No matter the festival, Havells stood ready with its proposition of ‘Tyohaar hai, toh hum tayyar hai!’ And with this, Havells blended innovation with storytelling and brought to life four unique yet entertaining campaigns.
On Dussehra, Havells reimagined the epic tale of Ramayana using the most fundamental elements of it, light and darkness, and delivered an enthralling rendition of it not on-ground but online.
With a unique visual screenplay that combined LED lights with light and shadow puppetry, the Ramayana was retold online as a 10-part video series, resulting in the first ever digital LED Ramlila.
This Ramlila merged the glorious tale of the past with futuristic storytelling that give birth to a one-of-a-kind interpretation of the revered tale specifically for the digital audience.
Here’s a glimpse of what transpired.
