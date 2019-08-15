Running Ahead of Ambulance, This 12-year-old Helped it Cross a Flooded Bridge in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The viral video of a 12-year-old boy leading an ambulance through inundated roads of Karnataka’s flood-hit Raichur has won him accolades and praises. The young boy, Venkatesh, has become a hero of sorts for his daring act and presence of mind.

He was also felicitated on Independence Day by District Commissioner of Raichur for his bravery.

It was on August 10 when flood waters had submerged the bridge near Hirerayanakumpi village in Deodurga of Raichur. An ambulance carrying the dead body of a woman was trying to make its way across the bridge for her family to perform the last rites.

Seeing the water flowing over the bridge, the ambulance driver reportedly asked the group of boys playing nearby whether there was a way to cross to the other side. Venkatesh then offered his help and tottered across the shallow parts of the water, running ahead of the ambulance and guiding the driver showing him how deep the water was.

In the video, the boy can be seen help the ambulance cross the bridge even though he stumbles and falls down twice during the task. Venkatesh is the son of a farmer and studies in class 7 at a local government school.

A senior IAS officer, Captain Manivannan, has requested the Women and Child Welfare Department to recommend Venkatesh for a bravery award this year. (Bravery awards are usually given on Republic Day.)

"It is my pleasure to bring to your notice... about Venkatesh... who performed a bravery act of guiding ambulance across a flooded bridge in the recent flood havoc in Raichur district. .. I am of the opinion that the above young student is entitled to be encouraged and honoured for his act of bravery and wish to recommend for considering and including his name in the list of bravery awards this year. I hope my recommendation will be weighed favourably.

Venkatesh's brave act comes at a time when flood has ravaged 22 of 30 districts in Karnataka, displacing over 6.9 lakh people across north and coastal Karnataka. At least 61 people have died in the floods this monsoon, while another 14 are missing.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.