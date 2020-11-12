Prominent seer, Mahant Dharmadas of Ayodhya Nirvani Akhara, has sent a notice to the Narendra Modi government over alleged irregularities regarding the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust.

The seer said no one from Vaishnava sect Akhadas was given a place as members of the trust formed in adherence to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Temple dispute last year. He accused the body of running a business in the name of the trust and contrary to the original motive behind the Supreme Court's order. He also questioned why the newly formed trust is not displaying the previous donations and offerings.

Speaking to the media, Mahant Dharmadas said the trust has turned into a mere the centre of business, “The trust should have been built in Ayodhya. Since the property belongs to God, it should be named as a member of the trust. However, in the absence of this, donations received has not been disclosed, including the amount deposited by people for temple fund before and after the formation of the trust. About 8-10 crore rupees does not show up by the trust. These people have turned it into a gimmick for the sake of running a business in the name of the trust,” he added.

Further attacking the temple trust, he said, “Donations are being sought in 11 lakh villages. Who has given orders to collect money from people in the name of Lord Ram? Ram Ji has so much property that a temple as big as he wants will be built. There is already so much offering coming in then why are you making Ram Ji a beggar? You are begging in the name of Ram from society."

A notice has been sent to the Central Government, and the Ministry of Home Affairs and officials were asked to respond in two months, he said.