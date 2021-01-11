Running of Trains Formally Begins from Newly Built Yog Nagri Rishikesh Station in Uttarakhand

Running of trains from the newly built Yog Nagri Rishikesh railway station — the first on the ambitious Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail route –began on Monday. Yog Nagri Rishikesh is the first station on the ambitious Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link, a pet project of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The newly constructed station became operational with the arrival of Jammu Tavi Express on Monday morning which was flagged off from the station in the afternoon virtually by Union Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The 125 km Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link is estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 16,216 crore by 2024-2025.

Trains will also be run from the newly built railway station at Rishikesh during the forthcoming Haridwar Kumbh. Thanking Modi for the project, the chief minister said the Chardham all weather road project and Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link project reflect the Prime Minister's special attachment for Uttarakhand and work on both is going on expeditiously.

Chardham all weather road project and Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link project will prove to be the lifelines of Uttarakhand as they will give a boost to economic activities in the state and create new employment opportunities for people, Rawat said. Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link will fulfil the age-old aspiration of the people of the state of having a rail link in the hills and also make it easy for locals to transport their produce to urban markets, he said.